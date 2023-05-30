English
    Pitti Engineeri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 247.50 crore, down 8.8% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pitti Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 247.50 crore in March 2023 down 8.8% from Rs. 271.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.84 crore in March 2023 up 24.1% from Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.37 crore in March 2023 up 11.76% from Rs. 50.44 crore in March 2022.

    Pitti Engineeri EPS has increased to Rs. 7.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.24 in March 2022.

    Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 347.40 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.97% returns over the last 6 months and 28.45% over the last 12 months.

    Pitti Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations247.50237.96271.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations247.50237.96271.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials171.25159.22191.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.27-0.178.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.3721.6920.29
    Depreciation12.7611.0011.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.6018.4116.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8027.8224.23
    Other Income15.811.1215.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.6128.9439.30
    Interest9.9311.9912.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.6816.9527.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.6816.9527.01
    Tax8.854.826.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.8412.1320.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.8412.1320.01
    Equity Share Capital16.0316.0316.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.753.796.24
    Diluted EPS7.753.796.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.753.796.24
    Diluted EPS7.753.796.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am