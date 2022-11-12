English
    Pitti Engineeri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.17 crore, up 25.57% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pitti Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 304.17 crore in September 2022 up 25.57% from Rs. 242.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.17 crore in September 2022 down 21.47% from Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.93 crore in September 2022 up 4.56% from Rs. 35.32 crore in September 2021.

    Pitti Engineeri EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in September 2021.

    Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 292.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.33% returns over the last 6 months and 55.22% over the last 12 months.

    Pitti Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations304.17310.54242.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations304.17310.54242.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials211.51239.46175.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.39-8.07-5.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.1821.3920.52
    Depreciation10.6110.289.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5422.3117.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9425.1725.72
    Other Income0.380.510.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3225.6926.00
    Interest12.0310.708.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.2914.9917.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.2914.9917.81
    Tax4.123.284.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.1711.7012.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.1711.7012.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.1711.7012.95
    Equity Share Capital16.0316.0316.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.173.654.04
    Diluted EPS3.173.654.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.173.654.04
    Diluted EPS3.173.654.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
