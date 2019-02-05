Piramal Phytoca Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, up 23.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in December 2018 up 23.34% from Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2018 up 85.12% from Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2018 up 90.56% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2017.

Piramal Phytoca shares closed at 27.10 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.15% returns over the last 6 months and -38.48% over the last 12 months.