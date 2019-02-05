Piramal Phytoca Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, up 23.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Phytocare are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in December 2018 up 23.34% from Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2018 up 85.12% from Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2018 up 90.56% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2017.
Piramal Phytoca shares closed at 27.10 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.15% returns over the last 6 months and -38.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Piramal Phytocare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.24
|6.18
|5.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.24
|6.18
|5.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.30
|0.23
|0.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.90
|1.63
|1.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|0.16
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.55
|1.13
|2.93
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.14
|4.29
|7.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-1.27
|-6.18
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-1.27
|-6.05
|Interest
|0.32
|0.12
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-1.39
|-6.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.90
|-1.39
|-6.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.90
|-1.39
|-6.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.90
|-1.39
|-6.05
|Equity Share Capital
|25.96
|25.96
|25.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.50
|-2.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.50
|-2.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.50
|-2.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.50
|-2.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited