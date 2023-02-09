English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Piramal Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,231.64 crore, down 15.32% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,231.64 crore in December 2022 down 15.32% from Rs. 3,816.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,545.37 crore in December 2022 up 314.62% from Rs. 855.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,049.04 crore in December 2022 down 56.67% from Rs. 2,420.98 crore in December 2021.

    Piramal Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,231.641,893.713,816.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,231.641,893.713,816.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----357.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods----249.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----18.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost260.84187.37519.50
    Depreciation30.3427.41172.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies886.56----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,090.693,595.51538.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax963.21-1,916.581,997.09
    Other Income55.4962.52251.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,018.70-1,854.062,248.12
    Interest959.331,000.471,294.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.37-2,854.53953.90
    Exceptional Items--452.30--
    P/L Before Tax59.37-2,402.23953.90
    Tax-3,431.89-693.75249.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,491.26-1,708.48704.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,491.26-1,708.48704.88
    Minority Interest-----32.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates54.11172.09183.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,545.37-1,536.39855.08
    Equity Share Capital47.7347.7347.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS148.55-64.3735.83
    Diluted EPS148.54-64.3735.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS148.55-64.3735.83
    Diluted EPS148.54-64.3735.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited