Pioneer Distill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.26 crore, up 9.56% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Distilleries are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.26 crore in March 2022 up 9.56% from Rs. 51.35 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2022 up 41.37% from Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022 up 189.21% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2021.
Pioneer Distill shares closed at 161.40 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and 43.66% over the last 12 months.
|Pioneer Distilleries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.26
|54.60
|51.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.26
|54.60
|51.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.32
|38.01
|32.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.41
|3.23
|5.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.88
|3.81
|3.65
|Depreciation
|7.98
|8.34
|8.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.25
|10.44
|14.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.76
|-9.23
|-14.07
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.76
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.01
|-8.47
|-13.32
|Interest
|8.52
|8.53
|8.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.53
|-17.00
|-21.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.53
|-17.00
|-21.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.53
|-17.00
|-21.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.53
|-17.00
|-21.37
|Equity Share Capital
|13.39
|13.39
|13.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.36
|-12.70
|-15.96
|Diluted EPS
|-9.36
|-12.70
|-15.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.36
|-12.70
|-15.96
|Diluted EPS
|-9.36
|-12.70
|-15.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
