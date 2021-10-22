Pil Italica Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.35 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.35 crore in September 2021 up 6.31% from Rs. 13.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021 up 2.45% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021 up 11.85% from Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2020.

Pil Italica EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2020.

Pil Italica shares closed at 7.20 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given -41.46% returns over the last 6 months and 9.09% over the last 12 months.