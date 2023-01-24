English
    Pharma Q3 Preview | Muted performance likely amid sluggish US sales, higher costs

    Experts expect 8-11 percent YoY sales growth in Q3FY23. On the operating front they foresee growth of 4-10 percent YoY in EBITDA

    Suchitra Mandal
    January 24, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

    The Indian pharmaceutical industry is expected to report a modest quarter with healthy domestic show being offset by a slow US performance and flat volumes in the October-December period.

    “We expect a steady quarter for pharma companies with sluggish US sales and a slower October 2022 due to the festive season in the domestic market being offset by certain company-specific product opportunities and slightly lower input cost pressures,” said a Kotak Securities report. “While the domestic market growth has bounced back in November 2022, there have not been any big-ticket US launches in 3QFY23.”

    Experts at BNP Paribas estimate a 7.3 percent on-year rise in aggregate revenue, driven largely by the India formulations business. “For our pharma coverage, we estimate domestic sales to grow by 11 percent YoY and the US sales to grow at 5 percent. On an on-quarter basis, we expect the US sales to remain flat as we expect the contribution of gRevlimid to drop,” they noted.

    They believe companies focussed on chronic diseases would perform better.