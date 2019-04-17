App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petronet LNG Q4 PAT seen up 9.3% YoY to Rs. 571.1 cr: Kotak

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,828.2 crore, according to Kotak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Gas Utilities sector. The brokerage house expects Petronet LNG to report net profit at Rs. 571.1 crore up 9.3% year-on-year (up 1% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,828.2 crore, according to Kotak.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 858.9 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 17, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #gas utilities #Kotak #Petronet LNG #Result Poll

