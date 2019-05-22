Pennar Eng Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 202.65 crore, up 42.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.65 crore in March 2019 up 42.41% from Rs. 142.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.25 crore in March 2019 up 55.54% from Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.86 crore in March 2019 up 53.22% from Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2018.

Pennar Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2018.

Pennar Eng shares closed at 55.00 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.01% returns over the last 6 months and -30.38% over the last 12 months.