    PB Fintech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 869.09 crore, up 60.85% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 869.09 crore in March 2023 up 60.85% from Rs. 540.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2023 up 95.92% from Rs. 219.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2023 up 106.95% from Rs. 204.14 crore in March 2022.

    PB Fintech shares closed at 619.10 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.41% returns over the last 6 months and -10.94% over the last 12 months.

    PB Fintech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations869.09610.09540.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations869.09610.09540.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost391.17356.49374.30
    Depreciation17.4917.5212.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses456.55298.51360.75
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.4388.3060.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-85.55-150.72-267.06
    Other Income82.2468.9150.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.31-81.81-216.19
    Interest6.175.563.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.47-87.38-220.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.47-87.38-220.09
    Tax-0.030.03-0.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.44-87.40-219.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.44-87.40-219.59
    Minority Interest0.390.33--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.10-0.22-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.95-87.30-219.61
    Equity Share Capital90.0290.0289.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.20-1.96-4.99
    Diluted EPS-0.20-1.96-4.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.20-1.96-4.99
    Diluted EPS-0.20-1.96-4.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Multiline Insurance & Brokers #PB Fintech #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am