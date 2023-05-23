PB Fintech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 869.09 crore, up 60.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:
Net Sales at Rs 869.09 crore in March 2023 up 60.85% from Rs. 540.30 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2023 up 95.92% from Rs. 219.61 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2023 up 106.95% from Rs. 204.14 crore in March 2022.
PB Fintech shares closed at 619.10 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.41% returns over the last 6 months and -10.94% over the last 12 months.
|PB Fintech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|869.09
|610.09
|540.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|869.09
|610.09
|540.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|391.17
|356.49
|374.30
|Depreciation
|17.49
|17.52
|12.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|456.55
|298.51
|360.75
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.43
|88.30
|60.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-85.55
|-150.72
|-267.06
|Other Income
|82.24
|68.91
|50.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.31
|-81.81
|-216.19
|Interest
|6.17
|5.56
|3.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.47
|-87.38
|-220.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.47
|-87.38
|-220.09
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|-0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.44
|-87.40
|-219.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.44
|-87.40
|-219.59
|Minority Interest
|0.39
|0.33
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.10
|-0.22
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.95
|-87.30
|-219.61
|Equity Share Capital
|90.02
|90.02
|89.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-1.96
|-4.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-1.96
|-4.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-1.96
|-4.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-1.96
|-4.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited