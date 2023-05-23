PB Fintech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 869.09 crore, up 60.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 869.09 crore in March 2023 up 60.85% from Rs. 540.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2023 up 95.92% from Rs. 219.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2023 up 106.95% from Rs. 204.14 crore in March 2022.

PB Fintech shares closed at 619.10 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.41% returns over the last 6 months and -10.94% over the last 12 months.