Parle Software Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore, up 8596.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore in December 2018 up 8596.05% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 up 13907.14% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

Parle Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Parle Software shares closed at 10.20 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.37% returns over the last 6 months and 12.58% over the last 12 months.