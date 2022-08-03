Paras Defence Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.76 crore, up 67.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.76 crore in June 2022 up 67.05% from Rs. 24.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2022 up 600% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in June 2022 up 89.75% from Rs. 6.44 crore in June 2021.

Paras Defence EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2021.

Paras Defence shares closed at 663.30 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months