Panama Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 399.13 crore, down 8.53% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 399.13 375.84 436.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 399.13 375.84 436.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 319.01 301.14 309.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 22.10 8.37 0.55 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.62 -2.70 6.36 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.70 2.65 12.38 Depreciation 1.60 1.52 1.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19.49 17.87 33.29 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.85 46.99 72.89 Other Income 2.83 2.79 1.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.68 49.78 74.11 Interest 3.98 3.68 1.67 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.70 46.10 72.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 41.70 46.10 72.44 Tax 10.96 11.76 18.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.74 34.34 53.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.74 34.34 53.90 Equity Share Capital 12.10 12.10 12.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.08 5.68 8.91 Diluted EPS 5.08 5.68 8.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.08 5.68 8.91 Diluted EPS 5.08 5.68 8.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited