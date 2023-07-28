English
    Panama Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 399.13 crore, down 8.53% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:Net Sales at Rs 399.13 crore in June 2023 down 8.53% from Rs. 436.35 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.74 crore in June 2023 down 42.96% from Rs. 53.90 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.28 crore in June 2023 down 37.44% from Rs. 75.58 crore in June 2022.
    Panama Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.91 in June 2022.Panama Petro shares closed at 308.85 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.43% returns over the last 6 months and 10.36% over the last 12 months.
    Panama Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations399.13375.84436.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations399.13375.84436.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials319.01301.14309.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.108.370.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.62-2.706.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.702.6512.38
    Depreciation1.601.521.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.4917.8733.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.8546.9972.89
    Other Income2.832.791.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.6849.7874.11
    Interest3.983.681.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.7046.1072.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.7046.1072.44
    Tax10.9611.7618.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.7434.3453.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.7434.3453.90
    Equity Share Capital12.1012.1012.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.085.688.91
    Diluted EPS5.085.688.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.085.688.91
    Diluted EPS5.085.688.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Panama Petro #Panama Petrochem #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

