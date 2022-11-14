English
    Panama Petro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 613.84 crore, up 8.97% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 613.84 crore in September 2022 up 8.97% from Rs. 563.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.43 crore in September 2022 up 8.89% from Rs. 61.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.02 crore in September 2022 up 8.29% from Rs. 83.13 crore in September 2021.

    Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 11.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.24 in September 2021.

    Panama Petro shares closed at 308.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 17.79% over the last 12 months.

    Panama Petrochem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations613.84551.79563.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations613.84551.79563.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials479.06390.77437.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.730.551.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.896.36-1.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.1813.255.01
    Depreciation2.402.272.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.1754.5139.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.1984.0879.95
    Other Income1.431.221.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.6285.3081.07
    Interest2.542.182.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.0883.1278.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax85.0883.1278.67
    Tax17.6518.5416.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.4364.5861.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.4364.5861.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates67.4364.5861.92
    Equity Share Capital12.1012.1012.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1510.6710.24
    Diluted EPS11.1510.6710.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1510.6710.24
    Diluted EPS11.1510.6710.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

