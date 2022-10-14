Orient Electric Q2 PAT may dip 31.3% YoY to Rs. 23.9 cr: Yes Securities

Orient Electric | The share price consistently declined in the last five trading sessions and it fell 16 percent to Rs 189.80 on September 22 from Rs 226.15 on September 15.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Orient Electric to report net profit at Rs. 23.9 crore down 31.3% year-on-year (up 26% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 621.1 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 326 percent Y-o-Y (up 102 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 44.4 crore.

