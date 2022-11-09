English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orient Bell Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.00 crore, up 3.16% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Bell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 173.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 167.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in September 2022 down 29.23% from Rs. 8.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.53 crore in September 2022 down 14.64% from Rs. 15.85 crore in September 2021.

    Orient Bell EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.73 in September 2021.

    Close

    Orient Bell shares closed at 590.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.36% returns over the last 6 months and 52.71% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Bell
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations173.00153.19167.69
    Other Operating Income--1.31--
    Total Income From Operations173.00154.50167.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.6027.5425.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.5331.5045.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.66-13.14-1.14
    Power & Fuel--45.74--
    Employees Cost26.2224.7723.42
    Depreciation5.264.864.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.4325.6458.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.627.5910.51
    Other Income1.652.130.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.279.7211.15
    Interest0.530.651.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.739.0710.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.739.0710.06
    Tax1.912.311.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.826.768.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.826.768.23
    Equity Share Capital14.4614.4414.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.164.695.73
    Diluted EPS4.084.595.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.164.695.73
    Diluted EPS4.084.595.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Bell #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:17 pm