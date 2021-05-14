Orient Bell Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 181.50 crore, up 43.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.50 crore in March 2021 up 43.17% from Rs. 126.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2021 up 61.08% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021 up 177.24% from Rs. 7.03 crore in March 2020.

Orient Bell EPS has increased to Rs. 5.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.00 in March 2020.

Orient Bell shares closed at 240.05 on May 12, 2021 (BSE)