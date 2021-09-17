Opto Circuits Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 98.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 98.81% from Rs. 7.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021 down 188.97% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021 down 171.11% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2020.

Opto Circuits shares closed at 3.70 on September 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.13% returns over the last 6 months and -43.08% over the last 12 months.