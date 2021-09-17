MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Opto Circuits Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 98.81% Y-o-Y

September 17, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Opto Circuits India are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 98.81% from Rs. 7.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021 down 188.97% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021 down 171.11% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2020.

Opto Circuits shares closed at 3.70 on September 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.13% returns over the last 6 months and -43.08% over the last 12 months.

Opto Circuits India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.097.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.090.097.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.103.94
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.161.511.61
Depreciation----0.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.230.510.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.30-2.021.31
Other Income0.020.020.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.28-2.001.45
Interest0.000.000.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.28-2.001.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.28-2.001.44
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.28-2.001.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.28-2.001.44
Equity Share Capital300.63300.63300.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.04-0.070.05
Diluted EPS-0.04-0.070.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.04-0.070.05
Diluted EPS-0.04-0.070.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Sep 17, 2021 09:33 am

