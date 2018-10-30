Opto Circuits Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 65.87 crore, Up 19.97% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Opto Circuits India are: Net Sales at Rs 65.87 crore in September 2018 Up 19.97% from Rs. 54.90 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.25 crore in September 2018 Up 1277.99% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.02 crore in September 2018 Down 6.89% from Rs. 18.28 crore in September 2017. Opto Circuits EPS has Increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2017. Opto Circuits shares closed at 9.55 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.08% returns over the last 6 months and 34.51% over the last 12 months. Opto Circuits India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 65.87 71.32 54.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 65.87 71.32 54.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 31.37 32.39 21.52 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.22 0.27 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.32 0.04 -1.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.75 11.28 8.65 Depreciation 2.76 2.72 4.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.20 10.46 7.49 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.11 14.21 13.86 Other Income 2.15 0.64 0.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.26 14.85 14.08 Interest 3.95 1.62 2.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.31 13.23 11.79 Exceptional Items -- -- -10.04 P/L Before Tax 10.31 13.23 1.75 Tax 1.07 0.19 0.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.24 13.04 1.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.24 13.04 1.64 Minority Interest 0.00 -0.08 -0.97 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.25 12.96 0.67 Equity Share Capital 287.50 287.50 242.32 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.32 0.45 0.04 Diluted EPS 0.32 0.45 0.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.32 0.45 0.04 Diluted EPS 0.32 0.45 0.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 30, 2018 05:22 pm