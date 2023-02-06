One 97 Paytm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,062.20 crore, up 41.62% Y-o-Y
February 06, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,062.20 crore in December 2022 up 41.62% from Rs. 1,456.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 392.00 crore in December 2022 up 49.64% from Rs. 778.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 252.70 crore in December 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 710.60 crore in December 2021.
One 97 Paytm shares closed at 524.95 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.75% returns over the last 6 months and -44.42% over the last 12 months.
|One 97 Communications Paytm
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,062.20
|1,914.00
|1,456.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,062.20
|1,914.00
|1,456.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|945.60
|944.10
|831.30
|Depreciation
|124.00
|104.30
|60.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,447.30
|1,507.70
|1,412.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-454.70
|-642.10
|-848.80
|Other Income
|78.00
|99.60
|77.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-376.70
|-542.50
|-771.50
|Interest
|5.40
|5.30
|12.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-382.10
|-547.80
|-784.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-382.10
|-547.80
|-784.00
|Tax
|15.00
|14.50
|5.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-397.10
|-562.30
|-789.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-397.10
|-562.30
|-789.60
|Minority Interest
|0.10
|0.40
|0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|5.00
|-9.20
|11.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-392.00
|-571.10
|-778.40
|Equity Share Capital
|64.90
|64.90
|64.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.00
|-9.00
|-12.00
|Diluted EPS
|-6.00
|-9.00
|-12.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.00
|-9.00
|-12.00
|Diluted EPS
|-6.00
|-9.00
|-12.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited