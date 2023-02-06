English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: PM inaugurates India Energy Week
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    One 97 Paytm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,062.20 crore, up 41.62% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,062.20 crore in December 2022 up 41.62% from Rs. 1,456.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 392.00 crore in December 2022 up 49.64% from Rs. 778.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 252.70 crore in December 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 710.60 crore in December 2021.

    One 97 Communications Paytm
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,062.201,914.001,456.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,062.201,914.001,456.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost945.60944.10831.30
    Depreciation124.00104.3060.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,447.301,507.701,412.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-454.70-642.10-848.80
    Other Income78.0099.6077.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-376.70-542.50-771.50
    Interest5.405.3012.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-382.10-547.80-784.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-382.10-547.80-784.00
    Tax15.0014.505.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-397.10-562.30-789.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-397.10-562.30-789.60
    Minority Interest0.100.400.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.00-9.2011.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-392.00-571.10-778.40
    Equity Share Capital64.9064.9064.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.00-9.00-12.00
    Diluted EPS-6.00-9.00-12.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.00-9.00-12.00
    Diluted EPS-6.00-9.00-12.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited