    Omax Autos Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.29 crore, up 41.46% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.29 crore in March 2022 up 41.46% from Rs. 58.17 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.58 crore in March 2022 up 110.89% from Rs. 20.19 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022 up 72.52% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2021.

    Omax Autos EPS has increased to Rs. 19.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.44 in March 2021.

    Omax Autos shares closed at 49.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.46% returns over the last 6 months and 6.13% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.2955.3858.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.2955.3858.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.0738.0745.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.830.77-0.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.687.108.79
    Depreciation4.784.315.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.8211.0218.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.23-5.87-19.15
    Other Income16.684.157.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.55-1.72-11.87
    Interest5.289.054.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.83-10.78-16.83
    Exceptional Items59.940.0047.81
    P/L Before Tax48.11-10.7830.97
    Tax5.53-0.6410.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.58-10.1320.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.58-10.1320.19
    Equity Share Capital21.3921.3921.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.91-4.749.44
    Diluted EPS19.91-4.749.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.91-4.749.44
    Diluted EPS19.91-4.749.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Omax Autos #Results
    first published: May 31, 2022 02:02 pm
