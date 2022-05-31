Omax Autos Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.29 crore, up 41.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.29 crore in March 2022 up 41.46% from Rs. 58.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.58 crore in March 2022 up 110.89% from Rs. 20.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022 up 72.52% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2021.

Omax Autos EPS has increased to Rs. 19.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.44 in March 2021.

Omax Autos shares closed at 49.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.46% returns over the last 6 months and 6.13% over the last 12 months.