Olympic Fin Ser Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 29.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 29.25% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 76.08% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Olympic Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.