    Olympic Fin Ser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 21.33% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Management and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 21.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 65.94% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Olympic Management and Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.020.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.020.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.010.01
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.030.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.03-0.03
    Other Income0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.01-0.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.01-0.01-0.01
    Exceptional Items-0.020.00-0.02
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.01-0.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.01-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.01-0.03
    Equity Share Capital3.013.013.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.02-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.03---0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.02-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.03---0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 02:15 pm