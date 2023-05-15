Olympic Fin Ser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 21.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 21.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 65.94% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.