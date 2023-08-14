Olympic Fin Ser Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 43.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 43.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 47.71% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.