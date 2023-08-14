English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Olympic Fin Ser Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 43.67% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Olympic Management and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 43.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 47.71% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    Olympic Management and Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.080.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.080.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.01
    Depreciation0.010.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.060.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.00-0.10
    Other Income0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.01-0.08
    Interest----0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.01-0.09
    Exceptional Items-0.03-0.020.00
    P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.01-0.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.01-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.01-0.09
    Equity Share Capital3.013.013.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.03-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.03-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.03-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.03-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Olympic Fin Ser #Olympic Management and Financial Services #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!