Ocean Agro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore, down 20.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore in December 2018 down 20.56% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 571.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 47.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2017.

Ocean Agro shares closed at 17.25 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.15% returns over the last 6 months and -20.69% over the last 12 months.