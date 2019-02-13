Ocean Agro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore, down 20.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ocean Agro (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore in December 2018 down 20.56% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 571.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 47.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2017.
Ocean Agro shares closed at 17.25 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.15% returns over the last 6 months and -20.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ocean Agro (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.69
|6.07
|5.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.69
|6.07
|5.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.91
|1.12
|1.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|0.16
|0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.98
|0.48
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.08
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.90
|3.42
|3.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.32
|0.46
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.32
|0.46
|Interest
|0.12
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.21
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|-0.45
|-0.35
|-0.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|-0.14
|-0.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|-0.14
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|-0.14
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|7.59
|7.59
|6.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited