Oberoi Realty consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 888.26 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 888.26 344.97 260.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 888.26 344.97 260.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.14 -189.83 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.64 15.68 18.01 Depreciation 10.61 11.75 12.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 428.05 335.77 107.17 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 451.10 171.60 123.16 Other Income 7.12 7.87 9.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 458.22 179.47 132.74 Interest 4.92 1.88 1.56 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 453.30 177.59 131.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 453.30 177.59 131.18 Tax 144.97 35.74 40.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 308.33 141.85 90.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 308.33 141.85 90.64 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.09 1.07 0.73 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 309.42 142.92 91.37 Equity Share Capital 363.60 339.60 339.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.04 4.21 2.69 Diluted EPS 9.04 4.21 2.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.04 4.21 2.69 Diluted EPS 9.04 4.21 2.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited