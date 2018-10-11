App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NIIT Technologies Q2 PAT seen up 4.2% QoQ to Rs. 89.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 23.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 908.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Technology sector. The brokerage house expects NIIT Technologies to report net profit at Rs. 89.4 crore up 4.2% quarter-on-quarter (up 33% year-on-year).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 23.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 908.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 18.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 29.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 154.5 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 11, 2018 06:25 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #NIIT Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll #Technology

