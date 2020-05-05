App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIIT Q4 net profit up 11.4% to Rs 113.6 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 102 crore in January-March 2019 quarter, NIIT Technologies said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT company NIIT Technologies on Tuesday reported a 11.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.6 crore for the March 2020 quarter, and said strong tech capabilities and sharp execution helped the company in winning large deals.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 102 crore in January-March 2019 quarter, NIIT Technologies said in a statement.

Its consolidated revenue grew 19 per cent to Rs 1,109.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 931.9 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Close

For FY'20, net profit rose 23.2 per cent to Rs 474 crore, while revenue grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 4,180.9 crore over the previous financial year.

related news

"The firm recorded one of its best annual performances ever in FY'20, which has come on the back of a similarly strong performance delivered in the preceding year," NIIT Technologies CEO Sudhir Singh said.

A differentiated strategy, strong tech capabilities, and sharp execution enabled the company to deliver sustained large deal wins and an industry-leading growth for the fourth quarter, overcoming unprecedented COVID-19 headwinds, he added.

NIIT Tech registered an order intake of USD 180 million, with three large deals secured.

"As a result of this continued deal momentum, the order book executable over the next 12 months has also increased to USD 468 million, representing a growth of 20 per cent year-on-year," the company said.

Digital revenues stood at 38 per cent of the total revenues, growing 47 per cent year-on-year.

Among verticals, insurance grew 5.8 per cent sequentially, contributing 31 per cent the of overall revenues in the fourth quarter, while banking and financial services (BFS) contracted marginally, contributing to 15 per cent of revenue.

Travel and transport segment was down 2.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter and contributed 27 per cent of the quarter's revenue.

Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of the World (RoW) contributed 46 per cent, 40 per cent, and 14 per cent of the March quarter's revenue, respectively.

The company's board declared a third interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, and the record date for the same has been fixed for May 15, 2020.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 08:59 pm

tags #Business #NIIT Technologies #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of Muslims after nearby hamlet reports coronavirus infection; 3 arrested

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of Muslims after nearby hamlet reports coronavirus infection; 3 arrested

Coronavirus pandemic | 841 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cases rise to 15,525; 34 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | 841 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cases rise to 15,525; 34 deaths

Lockdown 3.0 | Mumbai closes all non-essential stores, including standalone liquor shops

Lockdown 3.0 | Mumbai closes all non-essential stores, including standalone liquor shops

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.