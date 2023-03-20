English
    Network People Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.22 crore, up 125.4% Y-o-Y

    March 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Network People Services Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.22 crore in December 2022 up 125.4% from Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 up 993.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 up 345.45% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

    Network People EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

    Network People shares closed at 445.50 on March 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 274.37% returns over the last 6 months and 535.52% over the last 12 months.

    Network People Services Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.225.934.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.225.934.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.000.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.49-0.50-0.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.672.131.77
    Depreciation1.060.600.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.732.972.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.280.710.23
    Other Income0.100.120.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.370.840.24
    Interest0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.370.830.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.370.830.23
    Tax0.560.230.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.810.600.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.810.600.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.810.600.17
    Equity Share Capital6.466.466.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.800.930.26
    Diluted EPS2.800.930.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.800.930.26
    Diluted EPS2.800.930.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 20, 2023 09:22 am