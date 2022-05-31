Nettlinx Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore, up 76.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore in March 2022 up 76.87% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 up 117.57% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 up 282% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

Nettlinx EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in March 2021.

Nettlinx shares closed at 69.70 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)