Nectar Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 388.81 crore, down 18.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.81 crore in March 2023 down 18.36% from Rs. 476.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2023 down 53.99% from Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.70 crore in March 2023 down 24.1% from Rs. 49.67 crore in March 2022.

Nectar Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

Nectar Life shares closed at 16.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.38% returns over the last 6 months and -31.57% over the last 12 months.