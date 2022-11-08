English
    NAVA Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 741.68 crore, down 9.92% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NAVA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 741.68 crore in September 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 823.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.36 crore in September 2022 up 341.75% from Rs. 31.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 409.66 crore in September 2022 up 1.42% from Rs. 403.92 crore in September 2021.

    NAVA EPS has increased to Rs. 9.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2021.

    NAVA shares closed at 190.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.34% returns over the last 6 months and 57.38% over the last 12 months.

    NAVA
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations741.681,025.02823.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations741.681,025.02823.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials272.28325.94244.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-83.96-42.29-5.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.4164.5547.45
    Depreciation74.7475.1172.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses228.97214.16199.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax196.24387.55265.47
    Other Income138.6888.8965.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax334.92476.44331.32
    Interest107.6189.3088.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax227.31387.14242.82
    Exceptional Items-----117.24
    P/L Before Tax227.31387.14125.59
    Tax51.5648.35143.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities175.75338.79-18.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items2.680.202.33
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period178.42338.99-15.75
    Minority Interest-41.06-40.3846.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates137.36298.6131.10
    Equity Share Capital29.0329.0329.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4420.58-2.14
    Diluted EPS9.4420.58-2.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4420.58-2.14
    Diluted EPS9.4420.58-2.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm