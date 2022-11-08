NAVA Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 741.68 crore, down 9.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 741.68 crore in September 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 823.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.36 crore in September 2022 up 341.75% from Rs. 31.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 409.66 crore in September 2022 up 1.42% from Rs. 403.92 crore in September 2021.

NAVA EPS has increased to Rs. 9.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2021.

NAVA shares closed at 190.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.34% returns over the last 6 months and 57.38% over the last 12 months.