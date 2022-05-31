National Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.64 crore, down 36.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.64 crore in March 2022 down 36.52% from Rs. 249.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.92 crore in March 2022 down 68.25% from Rs. 51.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2022 up 328.8% from Rs. 9.55 crore in March 2021.

National Steel shares closed at 3.00 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.40% returns over the last 12 months.