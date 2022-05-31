National Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.64 crore, down 36.52% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Steel & Agro Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 158.64 crore in March 2022 down 36.52% from Rs. 249.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.92 crore in March 2022 down 68.25% from Rs. 51.66 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2022 up 328.8% from Rs. 9.55 crore in March 2021.
National Steel shares closed at 3.00 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.40% returns over the last 12 months.
|National Steel & Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.64
|200.15
|249.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|158.64
|200.15
|249.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|49.39
|121.92
|171.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.15
|19.79
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.25
|5.77
|18.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.18
|9.09
|9.65
|Depreciation
|12.08
|11.97
|12.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.63
|38.67
|60.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.96
|-7.06
|-22.52
|Other Income
|1.81
|0.04
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.77
|-7.02
|-21.81
|Interest
|54.02
|21.42
|48.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-44.25
|-28.44
|-70.58
|Exceptional Items
|-40.44
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-84.69
|-28.44
|-70.58
|Tax
|2.23
|--
|-18.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-86.92
|-28.44
|-51.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-86.92
|-28.44
|-51.66
|Equity Share Capital
|44.50
|44.50
|44.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.53
|-6.39
|-11.61
|Diluted EPS
|-19.53
|-6.39
|-11.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.53
|-6.39
|-11.61
|Diluted EPS
|-19.53
|-6.39
|-11.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
