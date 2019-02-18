Narbada Gems Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore, up 66.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore in December 2018 up 66.09% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 up 119.69% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2018 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

Narbada Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2017.

Narbada Gems shares closed at 42.10 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given 49.82% returns over the last 6 months and 119.27% over the last 12 months.