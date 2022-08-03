Music Broadcast Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.14 crore, up 115.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.14 crore in June 2022 up 115.59% from Rs. 20.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 100.08% from Rs. 12.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.75 crore in June 2022 up 193.88% from Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2021.

Music Broadcast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2021.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 24.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.63% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.