Multibase India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore, down 37.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore in March 2020 down 37.13% from Rs. 21.62 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2020 down 47.49% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2020 down 50.34% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2019.

Multibase India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.11 in March 2019.

Multibase India shares closed at 158.70 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 31.59% returns over the last 6 months and -24.70% over the last 12 months.