MTNL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.35 crore, down 7.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:
Net Sales at Rs 202.35 crore in March 2023 down 7.58% from Rs. 218.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 745.78 crore in March 2023 down 24.7% from Rs. 598.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.26 crore in March 2023 down 40.71% from Rs. 123.56 crore in March 2022.
MTNL shares closed at 19.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and -11.24% over the last 12 months.
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|202.35
|203.19
|218.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|202.35
|203.19
|218.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|145.92
|128.54
|147.20
|Depreciation
|178.13
|178.04
|183.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|199.94
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|182.47
|208.83
|27.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-304.21
|-312.24
|-339.70
|Other Income
|199.34
|126.41
|279.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-104.87
|-185.83
|-60.04
|Interest
|640.91
|592.21
|538.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-745.78
|-778.04
|-598.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-745.78
|-778.04
|-598.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-745.78
|-778.04
|-598.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-745.78
|-778.04
|-598.08
|Equity Share Capital
|630.00
|630.00
|630.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.84
|-12.35
|-9.49
|Diluted EPS
|-11.84
|-12.35
|-9.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.84
|-12.35
|-9.49
|Diluted EPS
|-11.84
|-12.35
|-9.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited