    MTNL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.35 crore, down 7.58% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 202.35 crore in March 2023 down 7.58% from Rs. 218.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 745.78 crore in March 2023 down 24.7% from Rs. 598.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.26 crore in March 2023 down 40.71% from Rs. 123.56 crore in March 2022.

    MTNL shares closed at 19.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and -11.24% over the last 12 months.

    Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations202.35203.19218.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations202.35203.19218.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.02--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost145.92128.54147.20
    Depreciation178.13178.04183.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----199.94
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses182.47208.8327.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-304.21-312.24-339.70
    Other Income199.34126.41279.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-104.87-185.83-60.04
    Interest640.91592.21538.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-745.78-778.04-598.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-745.78-778.04-598.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-745.78-778.04-598.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-745.78-778.04-598.08
    Equity Share Capital630.00630.00630.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.84-12.35-9.49
    Diluted EPS-11.84-12.35-9.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.84-12.35-9.49
    Diluted EPS-11.84-12.35-9.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:42 pm