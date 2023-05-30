MTNL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.35 crore, down 7.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.35 crore in March 2023 down 7.58% from Rs. 218.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 745.78 crore in March 2023 down 24.7% from Rs. 598.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.26 crore in March 2023 down 40.71% from Rs. 123.56 crore in March 2022.

MTNL shares closed at 19.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.88% returns over the last 6 months and -11.24% over the last 12 months.