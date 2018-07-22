MRPL Q1 PAT seen up 106.1% YoY to Rs. 482.4 cr: KR Choksey

Oil and Natural Gas Sector Professionals | Experienced – Rs 15-20 lakh with perks | The sector on which the modern economy is still largely powered by. This is one sector that makes immense profits. Geologists, marine engineers are the professionals that are part of this sector. Image Reuters

KR Choksey has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects MRPL to report net profit at Rs. 482.4 crore up 106.1% year-on-year (down 11% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 48 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15,190.7 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 107.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,144.5 crore.

