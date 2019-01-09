Motherson Sumi Q3 PAT seen up 20.2% YoY to Rs. 439.7 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Motherson Sumi to report net profit at Rs. 439.7 crore up 20.2% year-on-year (up 18.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 16,878.7 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 19.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,488 crore.

