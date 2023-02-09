English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Morarjee Text Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore, down 23.57% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore in December 2022 down 23.57% from Rs. 77.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.63 crore in December 2022 down 94.81% from Rs. 19.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2022 down 337.64% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021.

    Morarjee Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.1251.9977.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.1251.9977.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.1126.3733.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.471.73-1.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.177.127.20
    Depreciation5.675.645.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.4229.4333.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.72-18.30-1.31
    Other Income0.380.340.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.34-17.96-1.24
    Interest22.2820.6118.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-38.62-38.57-19.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-38.62-38.57-19.82
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-38.62-38.57-19.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-38.62-38.57-19.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01---0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-38.63-38.57-19.83
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.63-10.62-5.46
    Diluted EPS-10.63-10.62-5.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.63-10.62-5.46
    Diluted EPS-10.63-10.62-5.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited