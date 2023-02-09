Morarjee Text Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore, down 23.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore in December 2022 down 23.57% from Rs. 77.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.63 crore in December 2022 down 94.81% from Rs. 19.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2022 down 337.64% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021.

Morarjee Text shares closed at 20.45 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.84% returns over the last 6 months and -21.35% over the last 12 months.