Morarjee Text Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.35 crore, up 4.81% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.35 crore in December 2021 up 4.81% from Rs. 73.80 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.83 crore in December 2021 down 48.99% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021 down 42.95% from Rs. 7.87 crore in December 2020.
Morarjee Text shares closed at 18.80 on March 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.41% returns over the last 6 months and 36.23% over the last 12 months.
|Morarjee Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.35
|58.13
|73.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.35
|58.13
|73.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.80
|19.66
|19.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.30
|7.20
|12.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.20
|6.99
|6.58
|Depreciation
|5.73
|5.77
|5.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.23
|26.89
|27.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|-8.38
|1.76
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.12
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-8.26
|2.05
|Interest
|18.58
|17.01
|15.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.82
|-25.27
|-13.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.82
|-25.27
|-13.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.82
|-25.27
|-13.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.82
|-25.27
|-13.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|--
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.83
|-25.27
|-13.31
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.46
|-6.96
|-3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-5.46
|-6.96
|-3.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.46
|-6.96
|-3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-5.46
|-6.96
|-3.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
