Morarjee Text Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.35 crore, up 4.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.35 crore in December 2021 up 4.81% from Rs. 73.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.83 crore in December 2021 down 48.99% from Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021 down 42.95% from Rs. 7.87 crore in December 2020.

Morarjee Text shares closed at 18.80 on March 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.41% returns over the last 6 months and 36.23% over the last 12 months.