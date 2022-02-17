Modi Rubber Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modi Rubber are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2021 up 37.35% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2021 down 58.9% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021 up 6.43% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2020.
Modi Rubber shares closed at 70.00 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.23% returns over the last 6 months and -32.82% over the last 12 months.
|Modi Rubber
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|--
|--
|0.51
|Other Operating Income
|0.70
|0.68
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.70
|0.68
|0.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.86
|0.99
|0.98
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.66
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.40
|3.99
|3.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.20
|-4.96
|-4.46
|Other Income
|1.94
|17.61
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.26
|12.65
|-3.48
|Interest
|0.11
|0.14
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.37
|12.51
|-3.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.37
|12.51
|-3.54
|Tax
|2.25
|-0.13
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.62
|12.64
|-3.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.62
|12.64
|-3.54
|Equity Share Capital
|25.04
|25.04
|25.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|5.05
|-1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|5.05
|-1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|5.05
|-1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|5.05
|-1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited