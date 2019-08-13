Modex Intl Sec Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, down 39.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in June 2019 down 39.03% from Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019 up 110.84% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2019 up 10.99% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2018.

Modex Intl Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2018.

Modex Intl Sec shares closed at 52.40 on August 07, 2019 (BSE)