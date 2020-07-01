Modern India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore, down 11.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern India are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore in March 2020 down 11.35% from Rs. 17.38 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2020 down 8797.7% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2020 down 945.22% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2019.
Modern India shares closed at 64.30 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)
|Modern India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.41
|6.78
|17.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.05
|Total Income From Operations
|15.41
|6.78
|17.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.27
|6.01
|16.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|-0.79
|1.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.48
|1.55
|1.29
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.03
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.05
|1.23
|1.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.28
|-2.26
|-4.56
|Other Income
|3.23
|4.31
|2.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.04
|2.05
|-2.06
|Interest
|3.55
|3.52
|-1.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.59
|-1.47
|-0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.59
|-1.47
|-0.44
|Tax
|-2.65
|1.48
|-0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.94
|-2.95
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.94
|-2.95
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|7.51
|7.51
|7.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.71
|-0.78
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.71
|-0.78
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.71
|-0.78
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.71
|-0.78
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:52 am