Modern India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore, down 11.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.41 crore in March 2020 down 11.35% from Rs. 17.38 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2020 down 8797.7% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2020 down 945.22% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2019.

Modern India shares closed at 64.30 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)