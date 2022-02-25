Modern Converte Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 1512.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2021 up 1512.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 down 26669.87% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Modern Converte shares closed at 19.69 on January 28, 2022 (BSE)