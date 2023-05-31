English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MK Exim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.13 crore, up 27.71% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MK Exim India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.13 crore in March 2023 up 27.71% from Rs. 20.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2023 up 27.31% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2023 up 29.19% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2022.

    MK Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2022.

    MK Exim shares closed at 83.58 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -8.10% over the last 12 months.

    MK Exim India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.1330.4120.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.1330.4120.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.8718.8315.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.75-0.65-3.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.570.680.64
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.603.594.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.757.893.65
    Other Income0.271.360.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.019.253.86
    Interest0.080.030.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.939.223.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.939.223.75
    Tax1.522.301.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.416.912.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.416.912.68
    Equity Share Capital26.9126.9126.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.272.571.00
    Diluted EPS1.272.571.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.272.571.00
    Diluted EPS1.272.571.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MK Exim #MK Exim India #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:33 pm