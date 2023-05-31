MK Exim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.13 crore, up 27.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.13 crore in March 2023 up 27.71% from Rs. 20.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2023 up 27.31% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2023 up 29.19% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2022.

MK Exim EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2022.

MK Exim shares closed at 83.58 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -8.10% over the last 12 months.