Minda Industries Q3 PAT seen up 0.7% YoY to Rs. 66.5 cr: Chola Securities

Minda Corporation | MFs' holdings each quarter: Sep - 4.18%, June - 3.95%, March - 1.61% | FIIs'holdings each quarter: Sep - 6.53%, June - 6.27%, March - 2.65% | YTD loss: 33.86%

Chola Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Minda Industries to report net profit at Rs. 66.5 crore up 0.7% year-on-year (down 8.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 26 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,330.8 crore, according to Chola Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 80.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 166.4 crore.

