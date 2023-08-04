Minda Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,074.51 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,074.51 crore in June 2023 up 6.36% from Rs. 1,010.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.21 crore in June 2023 down 13.87% from Rs. 52.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.59 crore in June 2023 up 5.19% from Rs. 110.84 crore in June 2022.

Minda Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.23 in June 2022.

Minda Corp shares closed at 294.10 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.02% returns over the last 6 months and 23.60% over the last 12 months.