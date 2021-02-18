Mideast Steels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.39 crore, down 61.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.39 crore in December 2020 down 61.22% from Rs. 88.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2020 up 116.53% from Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.27 crore in December 2020 up 362.88% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2019.

Mideast Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2019.

Mideast Steels shares closed at 8.37 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.74% returns over the last 6 months and 35.00% over the last 12 months.